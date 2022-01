Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO