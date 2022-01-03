ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans put safety Justin Reid on COVID-19 list

By Brooks Kubena
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. — Texans safety Justin Reid was placed on the COVID-19 reserve on Monday, one of three roster moves the franchise made that directly hits depth in the secondary going into the season finale against the Titans. Under the NFL’s new protocols adopted last week, Reid...

