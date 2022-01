UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks earned a wild win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Evan Fournier poured in 41 points against his former team, and RJ Barrett nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Knicks rallied to beat the Celtics, 108-105. Fournier was 15 of 25 from the field and hit 10 of his 14 3-point attempts. Julius Randle finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who trailed by 16 at halftime before outscoring Boston, 61-42 the rest of the way. Fournier delivered 22 points in the second half.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO