Storms leave hundreds in Spartanburg Co. without power

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Early morning storms left homes along Floyd Road in Spartanburg County without power on Monday morning.

It took hours to restore and neighbors said it was repaired by 3:00 p.m.

“You could hear the winds blowing really bad, the rain was coming down,” said neighbor Karen Ketner.

The Duke Energy outage map reports this outage happened around 6:15 a.m. and affected nearly 700 people in the area.

“We had a lot of wind and rain earlier this morning,” said David Mattox. “A big tree fell across the road, took the power line down and took power out in the neighborhood.”

Some neighbors said it was a surprise.

“When I woke up, I realized that no clocks had any power on them and I was like ‘Oh no,'” said Ketner.

Mattox said it wasn’t a major issue for his family.

“We had the heat on, so the heat that we had is still in the house. It’s not that cold in the house,” said Mattox.

By mid-morning utility crews got to work to fix it. The downed tree was cut into pieces and crews blocked off part of the road to repair the power line.

“When a line goes down around here, our whole neighborhood goes out,” said Mattox.

As neighbors waited hours for work to finish, they were hopeful power would be restored soon.

“We’re always happy when the power comes back on. ‘Woo-hoo, power is back on,'” said Mattox.

Power was restored to homes along Floyd Road by 3 p.m. Monday. People can check current Duke Energy outages here .

