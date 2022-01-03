ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

What can you buy with the $540 million Powerball jackpot

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

(WFXR) — The Powerball drawing is set for Monday night and the jackpot has swelled to $540 million.

If you have the lucky ticket, you could be taking home $380 million after taxes.

Powerball jackpot increases to estimated $540M ahead of Monday night's drawing

What can you buy with the winnings?

The drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 3.

