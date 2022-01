Village of Oak Park Health Department Director Theresa Chapple-McGruder says she believes K-12 schools should be closed. And while they still remain open, she will ban schools in the village -- including Oak Park and River Forest and Fenwick High Schools-- from allowing students allegedly exposed to COVID-19 to isolate for a shorter period of five days, per new U.S. Center for Disease Controls and Prevention guidelines.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO