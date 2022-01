Handing $1 billion to a hedge fund manager who lost a record 26% last year might seem like the ultimate example of throwing good money after bad. But the customers bankrolling an expansion of the $12 billion firm run by billionaire Chris Rokos presumably know exactly what they’re doing — backing an investor who swings for the fences in the expectation that the good years will overcompensate for the bad.

