(St. Paul, MN) -- State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove is discounting the effects of COVID vaccine mandates on Minnesota's workforce shortage. Grove says his department talks to businesses across the state and this concern of the great exodus based on a vaccine mandate I think is very overblown. Grove says "the companies that have been doing this themselves, yes, some people leave, but largely it's the most effective possible thing to get someone vaccinated because your employer is telling you." Health care and other organizations are waiting to see how the U-S Supreme Court rules on challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine policies, which experts say could affect nearly 100 million workers.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO