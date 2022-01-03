ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man Fan Shows Off Homemade Web-Shooters Based Off Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man is all the rage. The character has long been at the forefront of pop culture, and now, he's dominating the box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently dominating the box office, and fans get enough of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and his associated characters. On top of that, some...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man Fan Shows Off#Spidey#No Way Home
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marisa Tomei Reveals She Wanted To Give Aunt May A Girlfriend Played By SPIDER-MAN Producer Amy Pascal

Marisa Tomei recently made her return to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios' take on Aunt May is considerably different from her previous counterparts. She's much younger, active and behaves more like Peter's friend, rather than a mentor. This fresh take on the character has been a well-received addition to the Spider-Man mythos. As it turns out, though, May could have been even more different than previous iterations, as, early on in the development of Spider-Man's MCU movies, Tomei proposed the idea of giving May a girlfriend.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jessica Chastain on the Importance of the Leading Actresses in 'The 355' Getting Paid the Same (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain is speaking out about the importance of making sure the leading actresses on her latest film were paid the same. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Chastain ahead of the release of her new action film, The 355, where she ensured that her female co-stars -- Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger -- were all compensated both equally and fairly, something she's done on previous projects.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Renfield’: Adrian Martinez Boards Universal Monster Movie From Director Chris McKay

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) has signed on to star alongside Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz in Renfield, the monster movie that Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) is directing for Universal Pictures. The film based on an original story outline from The Walking Dead and Invincible’s Robert Kirkman centers on Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula’s (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Sequel BTS Photo May Have Revealed Another Marvel Character Appearing

New behind-the-scenes pictures from Captain Marvel's sequel may have revealed another Marvel character appearing in the film. On Twitter, @halobearers actually found that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will probably be appearing in The Marvels. Zenobia Shroff, the actress who will be playing Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel, posted a photo of her celebrating the cast and crew of the Captain Marvel sequel. From there, internet sleuthing noticed some headshot in the corner of the room. In that group of actors were familiar faces like Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. MCU newcomers Park Seo-Joon and Zawe Ashton were also present. But, surprisingly, Lashana Lynch might be back from Captain Marvel. Even more shocking is the idea of Valkyrie being along for the ride too. It's absolutely astounding to get this level of information from one photo, but here were are. Check it out right here.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Valkyrie's New Thor: Love and Thunder Suit Surfaces Online

We're still at least seven months away from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, yet marketing collateral associated with the movie has started to surface online. Last year, an officially licensed poster appeared on social media, showing off all the characters associated with the movie. While Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi quickly tried to debunk the poster as being fake, a new selfie taken by Tessa Thompson seemingly confirms the authenticity of the poster.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy