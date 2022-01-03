Spider-Man Fan Shows Off Homemade Web-Shooters Based Off Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man

New behind-the-scenes pictures from Captain Marvel's sequel may have revealed another Marvel character appearing in the film. On Twitter, @halobearers actually found that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will probably be appearing in The Marvels. Zenobia Shroff, the actress who will be playing Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel, posted a photo of her celebrating the cast and crew of the Captain Marvel sequel. From there, internet sleuthing noticed some headshot in the corner of the room. In that group of actors were familiar faces like Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. MCU newcomers Park Seo-Joon and Zawe Ashton were also present. But, surprisingly, Lashana Lynch might be back from Captain Marvel. Even more shocking is the idea of Valkyrie being along for the ride too. It's absolutely astounding to get this level of information from one photo, but here were are. Check it out right here.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO