California twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

By Liz Jassin
 4 days ago

(KRON) – “It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” said mom Fatima Madrigal in a press release announcing the rare birth.

Twins Alfredo and Aylin were born in 2021 and 2022, just 15 minutes apart, at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California.

Parents Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo welcomed a baby boy named Alfredo Antonio on New Year’s Eve at 11:45 p.m.

15 minutes later, his little sister Aylin Yolanda entered the world at midnight on January 1st, 2022.

“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight,” Madrigal said.

Aylin weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz., and Alfredo weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz.

What are the odds of a birth like this?

Some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years are 1 in 2 million, the press release said.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, who helped deliver the twins, says the birth was the most memorable deliveries of her career.

The fraternal twins have three older siblings who are very excited to meet them, Madrigal said.

Happy New Year to the beautiful family!

