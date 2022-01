DENVER (CBS4)– With many EMS staff out with illness combined with high demands for patient transports, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reactivated the Crisis Standards of Care For Emergency Medical Services. The last time the state activated the crisis standards of care for emergency medical services was in April 2020. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The crisis standards for Emergency Medical Services include guidance for call centers, dispatch centers and emergency medical service agencies and responders regarding how to: Interact with potentially infectious patients. Maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles. Determine what kind of treatment to provide, such...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO