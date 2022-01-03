ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung's New TV Remote Uses Radio Waves From Your Router To Stay Charged

TrendHunter.com

Radio Wave-Powered Remotes

The Samsung Eco Remote is an upcoming piece of hardware from the tech brand that will focus on providing users with the ability to keep it functional at all times without having to perform a single battery replacement. The remote control works by harnessing the power of radio waves that are present in the home and converting them into power for functionality. This will most notably come in the form of WiFi waves, while a solar panel on the rear of the remote will act as a failsafe to help users keep it topped up at all times.
ELECTRONICS
Can you charge your TV remote via Wi-Fi?

No need to hunt for spare batteries at the last minute so you can watch your TV shows — Samsung has a new remote that will never run out of power, so long as your Wi-Fi router is working. Here’s how it works. The SolarCell Remote constantly sips energy...
Samsung’s Eco Remote is cool, but that’s it

When it comes to electronics — anything with a battery, really — there is but a single thing we need to remember. The less you have to worry about charging it, the better off everyone is going to be. You’re going to be happier with the experience. The device in question is going to work better and longer. (Batteries, after all, are organic devices and will, eventually, die.) And that means the company that produces the product can do so at a slightly lower cost.
Charging Electronics via Radio Waves May Be Possible

The technology to convert radio waves into energy exists and is already being used in certain cases. Experts believe RF charging could bring an end to power cables or even an end to worrying about charging entirely. According to experts, widespread use of RF charging is still a ways off,...
