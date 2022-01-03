ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Brewer

 4 days ago

Jacob Brewer, 86, passed away at home in Dayton, TX., Sunday December 19, 2021 from a stroke....

Jacob “Jake” Ferguson Siebels

MOUNT VERNON — Jacob “Jake” Ferguson Siebels, 59, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. Jake was born March 11, 1962, in Hinsdale, Illinois. He married Diana (Evanoff) Siebels on Dec. 29, 1989, in Willow Springs, Illinois. He passed away on their 32nd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, Diana, he is survived by his three children: Frank Skalski of Mt. Vernon, Ginny Hamilton and significant other Brent Holden of Sherborn, MA, and Katie Brooks and husband Alex of Mt. Vernon; and three grandchildren: Sarah Skalski, Jack Skalski, and Bentley Brooks all of Mt. Vernon.
