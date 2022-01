We’re only a couple days into 2022 and Bad Bunny already has fans paying attention to his every move. Over the course of the last week of 2021, the reggaetonero started to delete a lot of his Instagram posts, archiving hundreds of photos from over the years. After making his account more and more selective as the days went by, he ended the year with no posts and no profile picture, following 0 people.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO