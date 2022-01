“Hype House,” a new reality soap series on Netflix, opens with a very fair question. “My whole goal with this house in the first place,” states Thomas Petrou, “was, why can’t people who hit millions of other people be as famous as A-list celebrities?” The house in question is one shared by TikTok stars, whose work and whose interpersonal conflicts make up the storyline of “Hype House.” These young people reside in a Los Angeles-area mansion that become notorious via New York Times reporting by Taylor Lorenz. Whereas in the old “Real World” mansion, simply living in an extravagantly emotional way...

