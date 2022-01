SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The 2022 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and features three returning staff members and five new ones. Manager Kevin Boles will lead Syracuse for the first time, while Hitting Coach Joel Chimelis is returning to Syracuse for his third season and Pitching Coach Steve Schrenk returns for his second year. Bench Coach Jay Pecci and Development Coach Chris Jacobs will enter their first year with Syracuse. Meanwhile, Athletic Trainer Hiroto Kawamura is back for a second season and will be joined by Athletic Trainer Anthony Olivieri in his first season with Syracuse. Performance Coach Alex Tavarez rounds out the 2022 coaching staff and will also be in his first year with Syracuse.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO