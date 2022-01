The Cincinnati Bengals managed to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, but the win didn’t come without some worry for the fanbase. On the Bengals’ final drive of the game, star quarterback Joe Burrow was seen limping off the field with an apparent knee injury. While Burrow has insisted the injury isn’t a big deal, the second-year QB did let on to his status for the Bengals’ Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Per Marisa Contipelli, Burrow said he does not expect to suit up on Sunday, though he maintained that he could play if need be.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO