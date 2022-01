Two men who committed a robbery by advertising a PlayStation 5 on Facebook Marketplace were arrested after being found with four “ghost” guns,” authorities said. Hassani Webb and Nestor Rivera were taken into custody on Dec. 21 after police executed search warrants on the 600 block of West State Street and the first block of Murray Street in Trenton, according to police in neighboring Hamilton.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO