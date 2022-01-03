HMC Acquires Senior Housing Developer South Bay Partners....

Hunter shares his 2022 predictions. Builder and Developer Magazine: After a frenzied year for the housing market, what do you project this year’s market to look like?. Brad Hunter: Slower price appreciation combined with high levels of demand. Demand will continue to be high due to the high rate of household formations nationwide. Rising mortgage rates and a cooling off of the FOMO effect (fear-of-missing-out) will throw some cold water on the recently-unsustainable rates of home price appreciation. Prices will still continue to rise in 2022, but at 7%-8% instead of 20%.

