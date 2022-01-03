HMC Acquires Senior Housing Developer South Bay Partners....

Avenida Partners has been on the leading edge of the growing active adult rental market, with a pipeline of ground-up development projects. Now, Avenida will expand that development platform through a newly formed venture with Winter Properties, a vertically integrated real estate investment, management and development company. With Avenida already...
Florida dominated the list with 6 of the top 15 best-selling communities, all of which benefited from domestic migration. https://www.realestateconsulting.com/top-master-planned-communities-2021-release-1/
Happy New Year! Welcome to the January issue of Builder and Developer Magazine. We hope you are continuing to stay safe and warm in this cold weather. As 2021 came to a close, 2022 brought with it a hot housing market amid labor and supply chain shortages. This month’s economic...
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you decipher the different types of housing options available to seniors, and recommend some good resources for locating them? I need to find a place for my elderly mother and could use some help. Overwhelmed Daughter Dear Overwhelmed, There’s a wide array of housing options available to seniors, but what’s appropriate for your mom will depend on her needs and financial…
Meaningful Steps to Differentiate Your Brand in Residential Real Estate. Building homes is as much about four walls as it is about human connection and a sense of belonging and in my opinion, relationships are the core of what makes our industry great. In the last two years, the residential...
MultiVersity Housing Partners has acquired The Orchard Columbia, an 84-unit, 308-bed student housing property located less than one mile from the University of South Carolina. It is at full occupancy for the 2021-2022 lease term and 100% preleased for the 2022-2023 school year. The asset is comprised of 84 cottage-style...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — New affordable housing is on the way in Santee. One business owner says this is a positive step in the right direction as the town continues to grow. “Santee needs to grow. This is a very nice spot to come to with being right off...
On Dec. 16, 2021, the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) conducted its regular meeting to consider staff 2021 Affordable Housing Development funding recommendations. The commission approved staff recommendations and Rise Community Development (Rise) along with several partners were awarded over $49M for four development projects. The approved projects include:. Baden...
As 2022 begins, headlines are unfortunately reminiscent of two years ago, featuring news of Covid-19 case counts, global disruptions to business and transportation, and even whole cities going into lock down. But for the U.S. senior living industry, history will not repeat itself in 2022. That’s thanks largely to the...
Community members during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Broadview Senior Apartments held Dec. 15. | Courtesy WJW Architects Monday, December 27, 2021 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews Earlier this month, Broadview village officials joined developers for the ribbon-cutting of the Broadview Senior Apartments, 2111 S. 17th Ave. in Broadview. The three-story, 70-unit development is designed to provide affordable housing...
A 296,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Morristown has sold for $55 million. On Dec. 23, Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate said they acquired the 17-acre property at 1 Cory Road. According to a statement from Taconic Partners President and Chief Investment Officer Chris Balestra, the deal marks its first industrial investment.
Fullerton City Council voted unanimously at their December 21 meeting to approve a large new housing development on a 4.47-acre site located within the Fullerton Town Center at the northwest corner of Orangethorpe Avenue and Lemon Street. The project involves the demolition of existing retail buildings and construction of a...
Hunter shares his 2022 predictions. Builder and Developer Magazine: After a frenzied year for the housing market, what do you project this year’s market to look like?. Brad Hunter: Slower price appreciation combined with high levels of demand. Demand will continue to be high due to the high rate of household formations nationwide. Rising mortgage rates and a cooling off of the FOMO effect (fear-of-missing-out) will throw some cold water on the recently-unsustainable rates of home price appreciation. Prices will still continue to rise in 2022, but at 7%-8% instead of 20%.
COVID preventative measures and case counts are important factors that continued to drive the short-term demand and supply in the senior housing sector, according to Moody’s Analytics’ Q3 2021 National Seniors Housing Quarterly View. It’s “happy to pronounce that the market recovery has been sustained and is accelerating”...
The property expands the affordable housing developer’s portfolio by Dallas-Fort Worth TX. Arlington, Texas — Jan. 4, 2022 — Dominium, a leading national owner, developer, and manager of affordable housing, announced today the closing of its acquisition of the Rosemont at Mayfield Villas property in Arlington, Texas. The 280-unit property expands Dominium’s existing portfolio in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Multifamily Market Buoys NYC Market In Tipping Point Year. There are a few reasons why the multifamily market in New York City has been so robust in the past year and why it continues to be a popular market for both investors and lenders to participate in. Forbes.
In the heart of Watkinsville and in the northern boundaries of the county, citizens will have a number of senior living options in the near future. “Oconee County has earned a reputation of being an ideal place to retire,” according to a rezone application of a continuing care retirement facility off U.S. 78 that was approved in September.
