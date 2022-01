Ohio is seeing a post-holiday surge of COVID cases, but medical officials expect it to spike sometime at the end of January. During a press conference on Friday, the Department of Health says new coronavirus cases have jumped 247% in the last two weeks. There are just over 6,500 people hospitalized with COVID and 1,300 of them are in intensive care. The Director of the Ohio Department of Health calls what the state is seeing the Omicron tsunami and it is spreading to different parts of the state.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO