ST. CLAIRSVILLE — While health officials in Belmont and Harrison counties still have not encountered the omicron variant, COVID case rates in both areas are skyrocketing. In Belmont County, a rate of 634 cases per 100,000 population has been recorded in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers a rate of 100 per 100,000 high. New cases since last week are up to 425, which is a 107% jump.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO