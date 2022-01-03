ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

LeMoyne-Owen College delaying start of in-person classes due to COVID-19

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College will delay the start of in-person classes due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The college said to ensure the safety of students, in-person classes that were scheduled to begin on Jan. 10 will begin on Jan. 24.

All classes will resume virtually until then, the school said.

Move-in remains on Jan. 5 for the resident halls.

According to the school, students will move in by appointment and must present a negative COVID test dated within 48 hours for entrance.

The school also said:

Key campus safety protocols, such as masking, social distancing and the daily COVID-19 symptom checker remain in place. To learn more about LeMoyne-Owen College and our COVID-19 protocols, visit www.loc.edu.

