Energy Industry

OPEC+ Sees Smaller Oil Market Surplus In Q1

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC+ expects the surplus on the oil market in the first quarter of 2022 to be 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), or some 25 percent lower than it forecast in early December, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing internal OPEC+ research a day before the group is set to announce its...

oilprice.com

