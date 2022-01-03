ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Bancorp sails haplessly into political storm

By Gina Chon
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxjO2_0dbrzELT00

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A low-key U.S. bank has found itself at the center of a political storm. U.S. Bancorp’s $8 billion purchase of MUFG Union Bank is hanging in the balance as Democratic watchdogs talk tough on deals. The Republican-appointed chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has even quit in protest over her colleagues’ regulatory maneuvers. The politicization of Wall Street cops may slow deals like U.S Bancorp’s, while not helping consumers much.

There wouldn’t have been an obvious reason to block the purchase of Union Bank a year ago. The combination would create a sizable bank with about $690 billion in assets, according to data from the Federal Reserve. That still pales in comparison to JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) $3.3 trillion or $1.8 trillion at Wells Fargo . U.S. Bancorp also said in September that it would retain all front-line employees. Most of the Californian markets where it will gain scale are already highly competitive or ruled by bigger rivals.

But Democratic watchdogs are taking a darker view of consolidation in general . In December, three members of the FDIC board backed a request for public comment on deals, raising the question of whether any merger that results in a financial institution over a certain asset threshold, say $100 billion, poses a systemic risk. Chair Jelena McWilliams, named in 2018 by former President Donald Trump to a five-year term, said last week that she will step down in February in response to what she has called a “hostile takeover” of the agency.

Among the other regulators who oversee banks, the Fed has so far been a steady hand, continuing to sign off on deals like PNC Financial Services’ $11.6 billion purchase of Spanish lender BBVA’s (BBVA.MC) U.S. unit . But at the Justice Department, new antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter says he supports the FDIC directors McWilliams opposed. One of those directors is the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Michael Hsu.

That puts U.S. Bancorp, which needs approval from the DOJ, the Fed and the OCC, in regulatory crosshairs. It could offer generous pledges to protect consumers and invest in communities, as PNC did. Chief Executive Andrew Cecere can submit to public hearings in Washington, as now looks inevitable. Regardless of the merits of its deal, the Minnesota-based lender will end up going wherever the political winds blow.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Jelena McWilliams, chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, notified President Joe Biden on Dec. 31 of her intention to resign on Feb. 4. She opposes a proposal supported by three other FDIC directors, who were appointed by Democrats, to request public comment on bank mergers. The issues include whether the agency should presume any merger that results in a financial institution that exceeds a certain asset threshold, for example $100 billion, poses a systemic risk.

- Williams was named in 2018 by former President Donald Trump for a five-year term as chair of the FDIC.

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

1 in 5 Americans Are in for a Shocking Social Security Surprise

Many Americans are overestimating the role Social Security will play in supporting them. Social Security can't be the sole source of retirement income. Relying too much on Social Security could leave retirees with too little money. Many Americans look forward to the day they can finally claim Social Security benefits,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jelena Mcwilliams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bancorp#Mufg Union Bank#Pnc Financial Services#Democratic#Republican#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan#Wells Fargo#Californian#Fdic#Fed#Spanish#Bbva#The Justice Department
Reuters

Amazon shortens COVID isolation, paid leave for U.S. workers

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday told workers they only have to isolate for a week after testing positive for COVID-19, instead of 10 days, following updated U.S. health guidance. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted a spike in cases in the United States and worker shortages at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy