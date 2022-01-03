Former Gonzaga star Caleb Williams announced he will enter the transfer portal, keeping Oklahoma as an option

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Former Gonzaga Eagles star, and five-star recruit Caleb Williams announced on his personal twitter account he would be entering the transfer portal, but still keeping Oklahoma University as an option for his college football future.

WIlliams pointed to “sudden changes” as a reason for him to search for his right path. Former Sooners Head Coach, Lincoln Riley, left the program after the season ended to accept a job at USC with the Trojans. Riley recruited Williams in high school.

As a true freshman, Williams took over for Spencer Rattler against Texas on October 9th. Taking over as the starter, Williams hrew for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 442 yards and six scores on the year.

Following Williams’ announcement, Oklahoma released a statement from new Head Coach Brent Venerables, and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione, highlighting the program’s success through NIL opportunities, and developing NFL players.

“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here,” the statement says.

