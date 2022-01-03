14 Things Mark Packs Every Year For The Flakes Trip

The anticipation and excitement are palpable. You’re planning an extended RV trip to a bucket list location, a family reunion, or an odyssey that you’ve dreamt of doing. Wherever you’re going on your extended RV trip, be sure to plan ahead and be prepared. I know there are people who drive by the seat of their pants and let the road take them wherever it leads. That’s a fine way to travel. Being prepared is not about having reservations, though in these crowded RV days it’s not a bad idea. Preparation will minimize unexpected problems, expenses, and delays. No one wants to be on a three-month journey and get sidelined. Here are my tips for what you need to know to make your trip memorable, manageable, and meaningful.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO