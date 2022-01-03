ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy offers window clings to prove customer Bolts have been serviced

Norman Transcript
 4 days ago

Chevrolet this month will send out "Chevrolet Certified" window clings for Bolt EV and EUV owners so they can prove they've had battery modules replaced or the latest software installed following a recall for battery fire risk. The clings have a QR code for parking lot attendants and garage...

www.normantranscript.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
