Michigan’s Green-Warren, Solomon hit NCAA transfer portal

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Michigan football appears to have its first post-season defections, and they’re a pair of rarely used defensive players recruited by the former staff. Linebacker Anthony Solomon and defensive back Darion Green-Warren both entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to team spokesman Dave Ablauf....

