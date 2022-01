Thanks in large part to the shortage of automotive microprocessor chips, there’s been a shortage of new cars in the past year, driving used vehicle prices sky high. In some extreme cases, this has resulted in some trucks, SUVs and even cars which are only a few years old selling for more than they did when brand new, leaving many shoppers in extreme sticker shock. While some have shelled out for the higher prices for a number of reasons, others have decided to hold out until sanity returns to the market. It looks like the price inflation bubble popping is now on the horizon, bringing both good and bad news, depending on where you sit.

