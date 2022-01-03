ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'Big Teddy Bear' killed at Virginia New Year's Eve party

By Wayne Covil
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of two young men who were killed at a New Year's Eve bonfire in Prince George County, Virginia.

Police were called to the 8600 block of Ellis Road in Spring Grove just after midnight on January 1, 2022. There they found 20-year-old Tramaz Tynes, of Surry County, Virginia, and 22-year-old Devon Clanton, of Dinwiddie County, Virginia. Both men would die from their gunshot wounds.

"We believe there were 300 people plus [at the party]," Prince George Police spokesperson Alexis Grochmal said. "We really need the public's help in this situation. I mean with the amount of people that were there, we are confident someone saw something."

Chris Brown coached Tynes in high school and his son Xavier was a friend of the shooting victim.

"I cried. That's one of my brothers," Xavier said. "I love everything about him, he's very competitive."

Provided to WTVR

Coach Chris Brown said losing Tynes was like losing a son.

"He is a big Teddy Bear. He's a big kid in stature, he's a really big kid, but he's a big Teddy Bear and he was just a fun guy, fun kid," he said. "It's just another tragedy."

Provided to WTVR

Anyone with information, photos, or video from the New Year's Eve bonfire party was asked to call Prince George Police Crime Solvers at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 26

Jean Brown
3d ago

Everyday it seems,,a promising Athlete or anyone who is trying to have a good life ahead of them is being killed,,,nothing but pure Hate Jealousy Evil,,,My Deepest Condolences 🙏😞❤

Reply
9
Jacqueline Alexander
4d ago

Sorry for your loss but someone saw something but said nothing sad but true just know that justice will be served keep the faith

Reply
15
George Ward
3d ago

this so sad so very sad a not a way that we Blacks should start another year. put done your guns if it's that bad then hands up let's fight so that we can at least see one another again and may become the best of Friends

Reply(1)
5
 

