Former Nassau County Executive Curran criticizes Democratic party

Former Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is criticizing her own party even comparing the Biden administration to "elder abuse."

In a Fox News interview over the weekend, Curran said, "Unfortunately my party, the Democratic party, just conveys weakness right now. It almost feels like elder abuse with what's going on with President Biden. He has a hard time putting a sentence together. I think everyone gets nervous worrying if he's gonna mess up. And what we need, especially now, is someone that exudes confidence, and competence, someone who sets a re-assuring tone. And we're not getting that at the top right now."

As News 12 has reported, Curran has been highly critical of the Democratic party and progressive policies following her November defeat to Republican Bruce Blakeman. She attributed her loss to the red wave that swept many Democrats out of office on Long Island.