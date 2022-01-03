ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Former Nassau County Executive Curran criticizes Democratic party

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Former Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is criticizing her own party even comparing the Biden administration to "elder abuse."

In a Fox News interview over the weekend, Curran said, "Unfortunately my party, the Democratic party, just conveys weakness right now. It almost feels like elder abuse with what's going on with President Biden. He has a hard time putting a sentence together. I think everyone gets nervous worrying if he's gonna mess up. And what we need, especially now, is someone that exudes confidence, and competence, someone who sets a re-assuring tone. And we're not getting that at the top right now."

As News 12 has reported, Curran has been highly critical of the Democratic party and progressive policies following her November defeat to Republican Bruce Blakeman. She attributed her loss to the red wave that swept many Democrats out of office on Long Island.

Comments / 25

Helen B
4d ago

Biden makes people want to commit suicide rather than get old. I had a great aunt who lived to 103. Her faculties and her ability to get around was much better than Old Joe.

Reply(6)
3
Harvlis
4d ago

She’s so intelligent, she lost to a guy who doesn’t believe in masks, during a Pandemic. Maybe, she doesn’t know about the infrastructure bill that Biden got passed. Biden is doing just fine. He is trying to pass a Voting Rights bill and a bill that would help America in so many ways. Do nothing Republicans are stopping that, not Biden.

Reply(3)
7
BJK456
4d ago

Lady, you did this yourself. If you had stood up to the radical left of your party, just maybe, just maybe you may not have lost. But you followed them and agreed to, I 'll be fair, and followed most of their agenda. No one to blame but yourself.

Reply
4
News 12

News 12

