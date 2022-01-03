VCU postpones non-emergency procedures amid COVID spike

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Medical Center announced on Monday that they will be postponing non-urgent surgeries due to a recent increase in COVID-19 patients.

The medical center said that the omicron variant accounts for 95% of all positive COVID-19 tests that are performed in-house. They added that many of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

We are committed to serving the urgent needs of our patients and community. To maintain high levels of quality and safety and make additional beds and blood products available for emergency care, we are voluntarily adjusting the scheduling of non-urgent surgeries and procedures at VCU Medical Center.

Patients who are impacted by these postponements will be contacted to reschedule.

The hospital and emergency department will remain open at this time in order to care for those in need.

VCU further urged community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!