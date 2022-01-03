Republican Bruce Blakeman sworn-in as Nassau County executive

Republican Bruce Blakeman was sworn-in Monday as the new Nassau County executive.

Blakeman was sworn-in by his wife at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City.

The former Town of Hempstead councilman defeated incumbent Laura Curran in November.

There were no mask or vaccine requirements at the indoor inauguration ceremony as Blakeman doubled down on his vow not to enforce the state's mask mandate.

"Reason and common sense must supplant hysteria," says Blakeman. "For that reason, I will not enforce the state mandate in this county for the masks, and I will lobby Albany to keep our kids in school and not force them to wear masks in school."

Incoming Nassau Comptroller Elaine Phillips and County Clerk Maureen O'Connell were also sworn in.