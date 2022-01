Happy New Year! (I hope.) Why the condition to this statement, that we all say to each other at this time of year?. The reason seems rather obvious. We’re all hoping that somehow the challenges that life has thrown at us, will greatly improve this coming year. The problem is, no one really knows if that will be true or not. So, let’s not spend too much time talking about that. Plus, the Daily Reporter only gives us 500 words to write. 500 words to pastors? We blow through 500 words before breakfast.

HOPE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO