Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco, two deputy sheriffs aged 24 and 23 from Florida, took their own lives in recent days, leaving little Jayce, just one month old, orphaned. It will be a relative to take care of the orphaned child of Clayton Osteen And Victoria Pacheco, two Florida deputies who took their own lives in recent days. Cops from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office “committed suicide in the first week of the new year,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said Tuesday. Osteen, 24, attempted to kill himself on December 31 and two days later the device that kept him alive was turned off. Pacheco, 23, committed suicide on January 4 after Osteen’s death, according to Mascara.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO