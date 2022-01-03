ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
lcnme.com

Round Pond

For a few weeks we have been seeing a huge immature hawk around our house and property. The other day Jon Poland called to tell me that there was a big owl on the Brown Church and that I might like a picture for my column. I rushed down and got a somewhat decent picture but when I expanded it on my phone I could see that it was actually the hawk that we have been seeing. I guess that he must have enjoyed the view from the top of the church.
ROUND POND, ME
Gresham Outlook

Pair of hooded mergansers enjoy Gresham's winter

Vibrantly-patterned ducks fly south for the cold months and fish along Johnson Creek.A pair of "hooded" ducks have been enjoying the relatively warmer temperatures in Gresham as they swim in the unfrozen Johnson Creek around Main City Park. The hooded mergansers are notable for their striking appearance, and both sexes have crests they can raise or lower. Females have reddish-brown coloring around the back of the head. Males, upon maturation, have a striking black head with a white crest, white breast, black back and striped patterning. Mergansers are the only ducks that specialize in eating fish. They will swim underwater and use long, slender bills with serrated edges to catch and hold their prey. The ones in Gresham made their way to town south from Canada as the temperatures turned, enjoying the ice-free waters so they can continue to fish. Though they can be found across Oregon, hooded mergansers are somewhat uncommon to spot. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
villages-news.com

Dog loving rabbi to preside at Temple Shalom Blessing of the Pets

Temple Shalom of Central Florida will host its first Blessing of the Pets and Pet Expo on Sunday Jan. 9 outdoors at Temple Shalom in Oxford. Susan Feinberg, event coordinator, said she has wanted to create this event for years to recognize the love that the tri-county community has for their pets and raise awareness of adopting and rescuing pets to bring joy to families.
OXFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Https#Hogeye Pathway
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Litter of Puppies Saves Infant Abandoned in a Field

Dogs and puppies are some of the greatest creatures to ever walk this planet. Oftentimes we don’t deserve their ability to always love us no matter what. They protect us from danger, such as suspicious strangers or in this case, abandonment. Recently a newborn baby was found lying by...
ANIMALS
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI
Henry County Daily Herald

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
ANIMALS
villages-news.com

Community Watch worried about residents’ safety at nighttime

Community Watch drivers are worried after noting a growing number of residents of The Villages out in dark clothing at nighttime. Community Watch is often called “the eyes and ears of The Villages,” due in part to the fact that patrols have a constant presence throughout the community. Drivers patrol every neighborhood at least two times per shift. During these patrols, drivers notice many things.
THE VILLAGES, FL
94.9 KYSS FM

Joyful Montana Dog Reunited With Owner After Missing for a Week

It's a pretty rough time when you have a pet go missing and you think you may never see it again. I remember my favorite cat didn't come home for multiple nights when I was a kid. I was down in the dumps over the thought of losing him but much to my delight, he did eventually return. Years later my wife and I had one of our cats disappear and she set out on a quest where she wouldn't rest until it was found. She spent weeks making flyers to post around neighborhoods, checked the animal shelters daily, and put an ad in the paper in those crazy times before Facebook. We never did end up getting that guy back.
MISSOULA, MT
villages-news.com

Angela Marie Coon

Angela Marie Giaco Coon, 69, of Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family on December 22, 2021. Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 8, 1952, she was a longtime resident of New York City until she traded a tiny apartment in Flushing, Queens for acres of open space, fresh air, and freedom in Marion County in 1995. Ang wore many hats in life – daughter, sister, wife, aunt, friend – and put her heart and soul into all of them. She loved celebrating holidays with her family, dancing with her sister, a good laugh, and though more a lover than a fighter, she was an excellent shot. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time at home with her late husband, Lenny, and their constantly evolving herd of dogs and cats. She is survived by her sister Francine Moon (Robert) of Ocala, and her nephews Aaron LeSage (Victoria) of Tampa and Matt Giaco (John) of Phoenix, AZ. She was predeceased by her husband and partner of nearly 45 years, Leonard Coon, her parents Connie and Frank Giaco, and her brother Dominick. A celebration of life will be held at Sholom Park in Ocala on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:30pm. Dress colorfully!
SUMMERFIELD, FL
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Blink at Your Cat

Empirical research on cat-human communication is limited. Researchers experimentally tested the effects of blinking at cats on cats’ behaviors. Cats were more likely to blink at owners and strangers who blinked at them, and to approach strangers who blinked at them. Such findings can be used to promote the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy