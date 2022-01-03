ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Drew Lock 'Upset' After 'Disappointing' Broncos Again Miss Playoffs

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

For the third time in his three years with the Broncos, quarterback Drew Lock will not experience the taste of meaningful January football. His team, yet again, for the sixth straight NFL campaign, was eliminated from playoff contention following Denver's 34-13 loss at Los Angeles in Week 17.

Left standing between Denver and its annual winter vacation is Saturday's home finale versus Kansas City, a rivalry game with only pride at stake. And so it will be done.

“Obviously, you’re upset. You want to be playing for the playoffs," Lock said in his postgame press conference. "Like I’ve said many times before, we’re professionals, too. It’s our job to prepare like it’s your last game ever, every single week. Prepare your butt off, come out and represent this team, represent yourself, the coaches, Colorado, whatever it may be, to the best of your ability. It doesn’t happen unless you keep a good spirit that week, push out the negative stuff. We’re not playing for the playoffs now, but there’s still a football game to be played on Sunday, and it’s our job to play it.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos required a small miracle to sneak into the postseason, but the chance still existed, minute as it may have been. This, of course, was prior to Sunday's blowout defeat that epitomized Vic Fangio's tenure as head coach: a stumbling, bumbling performance rife with an ineffective offense, collapsing defense, and a total dumpster fire on special teams.

There's no sugarcoating it.

"In the NFL, all that matters is the playoffs. Yeah, it’s disappointing," Lock said. "You can do really good things throughout the year, sure, but your main goal is to make it to the playoffs, so, technically, we didn’t do what we wanted to do this year.”

Lock completed 18-of-25 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions against the Chargers, logging a season-high 116.3 QB rating. He was among Denver's lone bright spots despite playing without COVID-listed wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, losing starting left guard Dalton Risner (elbow), and suffering an early injury to his throwing shoulder which felt "pretty numb" after the game.

“I thought he had some good throws and made some good reads," head coach Vic Fangio said Sunday.

Not that it counts for much; another year has passed, and the Broncos remain as irrelevant as ever. Nobody cares that players like Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II were snubbed from the Pro Bowl. Nobody outside the local market knows the franchise hasn't posted a winning record since 2016. Casual football fans have been apathetic since Peyton Manning hung up his cleats.

But Broncos Country isn't apathetic — far from it. The fan base holds the club to the same standard that Pat Bowlen did, which is why the stings become more severe with each failed test.

And it, too, hurts those failing the tests.

“If there’s one thing that I can give back to them in advice, it’s that bad things happen," Lock relayed to Broncos fans. "There’s adversity that you have to go through. I think if you attack it with full spirit and with the ones that you love, like I said, a couple of those guys being Lloyd Cushenberry and Kareem Jackson, as long as you have people you love around you, there’s a little extra courage. Keep your loved ones close, keep this team close. For me, personally, take care of the people around me.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Make Decision On Teddy Bridgewater

The 2021-22 season has come to an end for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. With Denver’s playoff hopes out the window and just one game remaining in the regular season, the franchise has placed their QB1 on the injured reserve. Bridgewater suffered a scary head injury during Week 15’s loss...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Drew Lock Shares Honest Admission On Broncos Future

With starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out for the remainder of the season, Drew Lock has reclaimed his role as the Broncos’ QB1. But as admitted by the 25-year-old signal caller himself, his future with the Denver organization beyond Week 18 is quite murky. Taking the field for his third...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Pat Bowlen
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Broncos: Drew Lock describes status of shoulder injury

The Denver Broncos are already down their starting quarterback with their recent placement of Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve this week before facing the Kansas City Chiefs at home. What makes this looming matchup even tougher is that backup quarterback Drew Lock is trying to get his throwing shoulder to heal as well.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Top-75 NFL Draft Board Offers Plenty of Upgrades for Broncos

Top-10 1. Kyle Hamilton | S | Notre Dame. Hamilton is the top player in the draft and is the best safety I have ever scouted. He is highly versatile on the backend and can do whatever is asked of him. While he won't be the first player selected, he will likely hear his name called before Denver can land him.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos Weekend: Drew Lock faces Kansas City in Denver's final test of the season

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss Drew Lock's final start of the 2021 season, Noah Fant's improvement in 2021 and why Denver had success against the Chiefs' passing attack in the previous meeting. Plus, Atwater recalls his memorable hit against Chiefs RB Christian Okoye and reflects on the passing of former Broncos defensive coordinator Greg Robinson. Finally, Perry is joined by ESPN's Jeff Legwold to talk about the new Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award and why it is important for Denver to finish the 2021 season with some momentum for 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos News
MileHighHuddle

3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Chiefs in Week 18

The old saying that ‘time heals all wounds’ clearly doesn’t apply to the Denver Broncos, who have made NFL history as the first franchise to miss the playoffs in all six of the ensuing seasons following a Super Bowl win. Head coach Vic Fangio is on the cusp of his 30th loss in three seasons while only logging 19 wins as his team will finish last for back-to-back seasons in the AFC West.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MileHighHuddle

Ex-NFL Scout: 'Look For' Broncos to Acquire Vikings QB Kirk Cousins This Offseason

In the event that Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson are unacquirable this coming offseason, the Denver Broncos could punch down to the second tier of signal-caller. Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly, who now writes for SI.com's Draft Diamonds, anticipates the Broncos cutting a trade — sending their 2022 first-round draft choice "and perhaps another pick" — for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
767
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy