Betty White birthday challenge goes viral, encourages people to help animals

By Eliza Pace, KSL TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the oncoming birthday of iconic actress Betty White, social media has gone wild with a birthday challenge in her honor. The “Betty White birthday challenge” encourages everyone to donate $5 to an animal shelter or the humane society. White, who was known for her roles in...

