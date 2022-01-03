ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Congressman Cohen announces more than $1M to MLGW for electrical distribution repairs

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUEly_0dbruj3900

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Congressman Steve Cohen announced Monday that MLGW will receive more than $1 million for electrical distribution repairs after last April’s snow and ice storm.

The severe storm brought down trees and power distribution lines throughout the MLGW service area which caused power outages and created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public.

In response to the event, MLGW employed crews to replace 22 utility poles and 14 transformers as well as associated equipment.

Congressman Cohen announced that it will receive $1,012,232 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) saying: “The April ice storm caused major damage to our electrical infrastructure and resulted in extremely inconvenient outages to the people of Memphis. I am pleased that this FEMA funding will reimburse MLGW for the costs of the emergency as we continue to see more severe weather in our region.”

More top stories on WREG.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Judge acquits Sen. Katrina Robinson on 2 charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge acquitted state Sen. Katrina Robinson of two charges after her conviction in a federal wire fraud case last year, but denied acquittal on two other charges. Judge Sheryl Lipman, in a ruling filed Thursday, also denied Robinson’s request for a new trial. Robinson, who operates a nursing school in Cordova […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Public agencies’ staffing stretched thin by pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– From police to firefighters, teachers and hospitals, the fallout from COVID is making it harder for workers to do their jobs. WREG asked for the absentee numbers for different departments. Memphis Fire said last month it averaged 52 workers out sick per day, down from last year’s average of 65, but still the highest in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
WREG

Former teacher sues SCS for not allowing him to work from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– In Memphis, it’s the latest salvo launched in the battle over an employee’s right to work virtually versus being in-person during the pandemic. Former SCS teacher Harold Smith is suing the school board, accusing the district of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act because he can’t work from home. In the lawsuit, attorneys […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rust College implements mandatory COVID vaccination policy

HOLLY SPRING, Miss.– New procedures and policies aimed at curbing the transmission of COVID-19 are in place at many colleges and universities as students return to begin the first semester of 2022. One example is Rust College in Holly Springs where a COVID-19 vaccination is required for on-campus learning. Tiffani Perry, Chief of Staff at […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
WREG

Storm leaves roads in West TN covered in snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Crews across West Tennessee are doing their part to keep the roads clear as the temperature drops. Freezing rain and snow blanketed many parts of West Tennessee, leaving an icy hazard on the roadways. TDOT Community relations officer Nichole Lawrence said crews have been busy clearing the highways and interstates of ice […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Tipton Co. residents cope with winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A real taste of winter weather kicked off the new year as below freezing temperatures, ice and snow moved into Tennessee Thursday morning. Sherry Sturm lives in Tipton County, and she is worried that road conditions have gotten worse since she left home. She was clearing snow off of her car for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire at Planned Parenthood Knoxville ruled arson

Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have determined that the fire at the Planned Parenthood in Knoxville was purposely set. The KFD says the individual or individuals who started the fire have not been unidentified yet.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Storm#Mlgw#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Mississippi prepares for snow

BYHALIA, Miss. – The possibility of snow is shutting down schools and sending people to the grocery as well as their local hardware store for supplies. Byhalia Hardware had a pallet of ice melt ready for customers ahead of the winter weather. Bill Mason, though, stopped by the store to buy a propane wall heater […]
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Sleet and snow move through Memphis, Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An icy mix will start your day Thursday. Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow began moving across the Mid-South early Thursday morning, causing closings or delays for many school districts. Temperatures fell during the overnight hours, dropping into the upper 20s by morning, and icy spots on bridges and overpasses will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WREG

MS Officials prepare for cold weather conditions

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — As the Mid-South braces for winter weather, officials in Mississippi are preparing for the chance of snow and ice. Officials in DeSoto County said they are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, and it’s all hands on deck in DeSoto County as crews anticipate a winter weather in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis shelter rescues 61 animals, asks for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis animal shelter took in 61 animals Thursday, straining resources and leaving the shelter looking for foster-care help. In total there were 8 dogs, 10 rabbits, 41 birds, 1 goat, and 1 pig, said Memphis Animal Services spokesperson Katie Pemberton. “We had been working with the owner to get into compliance, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Winter conditions prompt school closures, virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South schools are weighing their options as the approaching winter weather prompts school closures or virtual learning. For a full list of closures and delays, please visit this page with the latest information. Shelby County Schools said they will close all district schools out of an abundance of caution. Fayette County Public […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy