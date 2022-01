Viston is offering $0.58 per share and the board of Petroteq Energy has unanimously recommended to shareholders to accept it. Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) is a small US-focused company that has recently had some success with its clean oil sands processing and heavy oil extraction technologies and this didn’t go unnoticed. As fellow SA contributor Randall Connally wrote earlier, a Swedish company named Uppgard Konsult made an offer to buy up to 200 million shares at 0.48 euro ($0.54) per share in April.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO