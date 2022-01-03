ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19 as ‘The View’ Shifts to Remote Production

By J. Kim Murphy
 4 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. Goldberg’s diagnosis was revealed by Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on “ The View ,” during a broadcast on Monday.

“Whoopi unfortunately tested positive before the break, but she’ll probably be back next week,” Behar shared.

Behar also affirmed that Goldberg’s health condition isn’t a cause for alarm at the moment: “Since she’s vaccinated and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. We’re being very cautious here at ‘The View.'”

In a later segment of Monday’s episode, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also revealed that her mother and herself had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. However, the two have since recovered after isolating for the Christmas break.

“I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,” Hostin shared.

“The View” reintroduced a semi-remote production for Monday’s episode, with co-hosts and guests broadcasting from several different locations to take safety measures against the spread of COVID-19. The talk program may continue to employ the format in upcoming weeks.

Like many other productions in entertainment, “The View” is grappling with a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has mounted over the holiday season. The United States has been rocked by record high numbers, largely due to the more transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant was first reported by researches in South Africa in November. The first U.S. case was discovered in early December. Now, reported fatalities from COVID-19 have ascended 18% from last week, averaging about 1,546 deaths each day. The CDC currently projects that 44,000 Americans could die of COVID-19 over the next four weeks.

