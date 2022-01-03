ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

4 Common Winter Roofing Problems in Houston, TX

Jimmy Graves

A Galveston County Texas winter is not gentle by any means.

It brings with it cold temperatures and harsh winds, which in turn brings along some potential roofing problems of their own.

Richie Allen of Reliable Roofing has been servicing roofs in the area for years, so we have an intimate knowledge of the types of problems that are common during a Galveston County area winter.

Allow us to share some of them with you below.

Roof Leaks
If your home has existing leaks this will be especially problematic as the harsh winter weather will only worsen them.
There is also a high chance of new leaks developing given the increase in cold weather and rainfall.
This signals the importance of regular roof inspections and maintenance so that your home is well prepared for when conditions get really tough.

Condensation
A common winter roofing problem in Galveston County, condensation happens when warm air inside the home comes into contact with cold surfaces from the exterior.
Should it continue, it will lead to the development of mold and mildew, which can compromise the roof’s structure. It can be avoided with sufficient insulation and adequate ventilation.

Pest Infestation
Because of the freezing conditions outside, animals and insects may make a home out of your attic, as it presents an easy shelter and protection against the elements.
While it may seem harmless, over time, they can present problems as their weight may impact your roof’s health.
Best to contact your local wildlife experts or excavators (for insects) to have them safely removed.  

Overworked Gutters
Gutters should be monitored regardless of the seasons but winter is the time when gutters do most of their work.
It’s important to assess any leakages and damages to your gutters, and we recommend replacing them as soon as you identify any issues.
It’s important to note that if this isn’t dealt with hastily, it can and will directly impact the health of your roof by contributing to water and debris build-up, which can become problematic.
This threat is more serious with flat roofs, where the lack of incline means there is an added reliance on properly functioning gutters to avoid water build-up. 
If you are in need of residential roofing services in Galveston County or around Houston, TX, call Reliable Roofing today.
​ We’ll be happy to consult or schedule an appointment for a free inspection. 

