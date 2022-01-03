ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests and incidents reported January 3, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 3, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

December 27

  • trespassing; CR 148
  • domestic violence; CR 1545
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 278 E
  • burglary; Hwy. 67
  • assault; Tillery Rd.
  • theft of property; CR 1082
  • harassment; CR 440

December 28

  • receiving stolen property; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; I-65 NB at MM 308
  • assault; Hwy. 69 S
  • domestic violence; Logan Ave. SW
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Grandiflora Rd.
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 386
  • reckless endangerment; CR 1814
  • burglary; Firestation Rd.
  • theft of property; CR 18
  • burglary; CR 143
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 91
  • theft of property; CR 1674
  • harassment; CR 1674

December 29

  • theft of property; 2 nd Ave. SE, Garden City
  • harassment; Phelan Cir. SE
  • trafficking drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Stewart Rd.
  • domestic violence; violation of protection order; CR 384
  • domestic violence; CR 162
  • theft of property; criminal mischief; CR 1518
  • harassment; CR 1674
  • violation of protection order; Beech Grove Rd.
  • theft of property; CR 601
  • domestic violence; Holly Pond Rd.
  • burglary; CR 1814
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1336

December 30

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 31
  • domestic violence; Hwy. 69 N
  • unauthorized use of motor vehicle; CR 1524
  • theft of property; CR 703
  • theft of property; Hwy. 278 W
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1859
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; Brindlee Mountain Pkwy.

December 31

  • burglary; CR 148
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1609
  • trespassing; CR 431
  • theft of property; CR 8
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 143
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1564
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1804

January 1

  • domestic violence; CR 747
  • assault; CR 1552
  • domestic violence; Hwy. 69 N
  • theft of property; CR 437
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1763
  • unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Commerce Ave. SW
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 110
  • attempt to elude police officer; Hwy. 69 N
  • burglary; CR 1651
  • domestic violence; Hwy. 278 W

January 2

  • theft of property; CR 1375
  • theft of property; CR 984
  • burglary; CR 1662
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1776
  • attempt to elude police officer; CR 1527
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 62
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1528

Arrests

December 30, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Aaron, Amos M.; 35

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Aaron, Benjamin L.; 43

  • criminal trespass

Adams, Christopher L.; 40

  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Blocker, Erika N.; 36

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Buie, Logan A.; 22

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Burgess, Candace G.; 44

  • negotiating worthless instrument

Cantrell, Jerimiah R.; 25

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana
  • promote prison contraband (drugs)
  • FTA- open container-alcohol in a vehicle
  • FTA- attempting to elude police officer
  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- DUI (alcohol)
  • FTA- traffic-speeding-no workers-construction zone

Cheatham, Kelvin N.; 52

  • FTA- assault-aggravated assault non family- strong arm

Cobb, Lindsey B.; 37

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana

Coggins, Oleda K.; 68

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Cruz, Alec Stavon K.; 27

  • probation violation- larceny/theft-bicycle – $1,500 – $2,500

Dove, Jessica A.; 36

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Ford, David L.; 43

  • FTA- possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- failure to register vehicle
  • FTA- failure/refusal to display insurance
  • FTA- no seat belt
  • FTA- speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes

Gillham, Michael W.; 27

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Harris, Joseph L.; 34

  • attempting to elude police officer

Hines, Timothy W.; 50

  • second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- giving false identification to law enforcement
  • FTA- obstructing criminal investigation

Johnson, Johnathon S.; 41

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs

Johnson, Ollie J.; 25

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Kolb, Robert J.; 35

  • FTA- assault-domestic-simple assault-family

Livingston Jr., Jerry D.; 65

  • criminal mischief
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)

Malcom, Jerald E.; 38

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Martin, Zachary P.; 36

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Mayo, Michael L.; 53

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Miller, Deja B.; 19

  • FTA- illegal possession/use of credit/debit card

Nickens, Shannon D.; 35

  • FTA- burglary-residence-force

Phillips, Rhonda; 34

  • possession of methamphetamine

Rainey, Kelsey A.; 30

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
  • FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA- forgery-forged instrument
  • FTA- fraud-identity theft
  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Redmond, Amanda J.; 34

  • forgery-possessing forged instrument

Reed, Brandon Joseph A.; 32

  • FTA- driving without driver’s license-not in possession

Rodriguez, Jose N.; 41

  • DUI (alcohol)

Similton, Lenard; 40

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • obstruction governmental operations

Simmons, Yolanda J.; 46

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • second-degree possession of marijuana
  • FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana

Swindall, Emma R.; 23

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA- traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance

Wright, Jonathan D.; 28

  • attempting to elude police officer

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 29

  • leaving scene of accident; person; Hwy. 157 and I-65; damage to ’17 Toyota Highlander

December 30

December 31

  • third-degree domestic violence-harassment; person; 1 st St. SW
  • third-degree criminal trespass; Cullman Housing Authority; Logan St. SW
  • criminal trespass; person; Loring St. NW
  • harassment; person; Mitchell Rd. NE
  • second-degree assault; person; Fantasia Dr. NW

January 1

  • third-degree domestic violence; person; 5 th Ave. NE

January 2

  • third-degree domestic violence-harassment; Birmingham St. SW
  • theft of property; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise

Arrests

December 30 – January 2, 2022

McKinnon, Roger K.; 23

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Reed, Brandon J.; 32

  • harassment
  • FTA- reckless driving

Rainey, Kelsey A.; 30

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (2 counts)
  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA- no tag light

Brasher, Ronald A.; 38

  • third-degree criminal trespass

Dover, Janissa C.; 29

  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Price, Thomas H.; 31

  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle
  • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance

Muse, William J.; 50

  • public intoxication
  • third-degree promoting prison contraband

Miller, Deja B.; 19

  • FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

Leonard, Shaun A.; 41

  • third-degree domestic violence-harassment

Floyd Jr., Thomas M.; 36

  • third-degree criminal trespass

Hodge, Michael K.; 31

  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (7 counts)
  • FTA- third-degree criminal mischief (3 counts)
  • FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
  • FTA- driving while license suspended
  • FTA- inoperable brake lights

Bays, Christopher G.; 48

  • second-degree assault

Johnson, Taylor M.; 21

  • public intoxication

Cantrell, Jerimiah R.; 25

  • FTA- public intoxication (2 counts)
  • FTA- false information to law enforcement

Smith, Daniel S.; 27

  • FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (2 counts)
  • FTA- insurance violation

Williams, Sara E.; 35

  • FTA- switched tag

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Dui#Drugs#Fta#Cullman County Sheriff#Cr 1814#Firestation Rd#Beech Grove Rd#Brindlee Mountain Pkwy
