Arrests and incidents reported January 3, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 3, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
December 27
- trespassing; CR 148
- domestic violence; CR 1545
- illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 278 E
- burglary; Hwy. 67
- assault; Tillery Rd.
- theft of property; CR 1082
- harassment; CR 440
December 28
- receiving stolen property; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; I-65 NB at MM 308
- assault; Hwy. 69 S
- domestic violence; Logan Ave. SW
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Grandiflora Rd.
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 386
- reckless endangerment; CR 1814
- burglary; Firestation Rd.
- theft of property; CR 18
- burglary; CR 143
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy. 91
- theft of property; CR 1674
- harassment; CR 1674
December 29
- theft of property; 2 nd Ave. SE, Garden City
- harassment; Phelan Cir. SE
- trafficking drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Stewart Rd.
- domestic violence; violation of protection order; CR 384
- domestic violence; CR 162
- theft of property; criminal mischief; CR 1518
- harassment; CR 1674
- violation of protection order; Beech Grove Rd.
- theft of property; CR 601
- domestic violence; Holly Pond Rd.
- burglary; CR 1814
- unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1336
December 30
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 31
- domestic violence; Hwy. 69 N
- unauthorized use of motor vehicle; CR 1524
- theft of property; CR 703
- theft of property; Hwy. 278 W
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1859
- unlawful possession of marijuana; Brindlee Mountain Pkwy.
December 31
- burglary; CR 148
- unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1609
- trespassing; CR 431
- theft of property; CR 8
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 143
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1564
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1804
January 1
- domestic violence; CR 747
- assault; CR 1552
- domestic violence; Hwy. 69 N
- theft of property; CR 437
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1763
- unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Commerce Ave. SW
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 110
- attempt to elude police officer; Hwy. 69 N
- burglary; CR 1651
- domestic violence; Hwy. 278 W
January 2
- theft of property; CR 1375
- theft of property; CR 984
- burglary; CR 1662
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1776
- attempt to elude police officer; CR 1527
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 62
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 1528
Arrests
December 30, 2021 – January 2, 2022
Aaron, Amos M.; 35
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Aaron, Benjamin L.; 43
- criminal trespass
Adams, Christopher L.; 40
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Blocker, Erika N.; 36
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Buie, Logan A.; 22
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Burgess, Candace G.; 44
- negotiating worthless instrument
Cantrell, Jerimiah R.; 25
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
- promote prison contraband (drugs)
- FTA- open container-alcohol in a vehicle
- FTA- attempting to elude police officer
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- DUI (alcohol)
- FTA- traffic-speeding-no workers-construction zone
Cheatham, Kelvin N.; 52
- FTA- assault-aggravated assault non family- strong arm
Cobb, Lindsey B.; 37
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
Coggins, Oleda K.; 68
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Cruz, Alec Stavon K.; 27
- probation violation- larceny/theft-bicycle – $1,500 – $2,500
Dove, Jessica A.; 36
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Ford, David L.; 43
- FTA- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- failure to register vehicle
- FTA- failure/refusal to display insurance
- FTA- no seat belt
- FTA- speed above 55 MPH, highway under 4 lanes
Gillham, Michael W.; 27
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Harris, Joseph L.; 34
- attempting to elude police officer
Hines, Timothy W.; 50
- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- giving false identification to law enforcement
- FTA- obstructing criminal investigation
Johnson, Johnathon S.; 41
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- promote prison contraband (drugs)
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
Johnson, Ollie J.; 25
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Kolb, Robert J.; 35
- FTA- assault-domestic-simple assault-family
Livingston Jr., Jerry D.; 65
- criminal mischief
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
Malcom, Jerald E.; 38
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
Martin, Zachary P.; 36
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Mayo, Michael L.; 53
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Miller, Deja B.; 19
- FTA- illegal possession/use of credit/debit card
Nickens, Shannon D.; 35
- FTA- burglary-residence-force
Phillips, Rhonda; 34
- possession of methamphetamine
Rainey, Kelsey A.; 30
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense (2 counts)
- FTA- possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA- forgery-forged instrument
- FTA- fraud-identity theft
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Redmond, Amanda J.; 34
- forgery-possessing forged instrument
Reed, Brandon Joseph A.; 32
- FTA- driving without driver’s license-not in possession
Rodriguez, Jose N.; 41
- DUI (alcohol)
Similton, Lenard; 40
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- obstruction governmental operations
Simmons, Yolanda J.; 46
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- second-degree possession of marijuana
- FTA- second-degree possession of marijuana
Swindall, Emma R.; 23
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA- traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance
Wright, Jonathan D.; 28
- attempting to elude police officer
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
December 29
- leaving scene of accident; person; Hwy. 157 and I-65; damage to ’17 Toyota Highlander
December 30
December 31
- third-degree domestic violence-harassment; person; 1 st St. SW
- third-degree criminal trespass; Cullman Housing Authority; Logan St. SW
- criminal trespass; person; Loring St. NW
- harassment; person; Mitchell Rd. NE
- second-degree assault; person; Fantasia Dr. NW
January 1
- third-degree domestic violence; person; 5 th Ave. NE
January 2
- third-degree domestic violence-harassment; Birmingham St. SW
- theft of property; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise
Arrests
December 30 – January 2, 2022
McKinnon, Roger K.; 23
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Reed, Brandon J.; 32
- harassment
- FTA- reckless driving
Rainey, Kelsey A.; 30
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (2 counts)
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA- no tag light
Brasher, Ronald A.; 38
- third-degree criminal trespass
Dover, Janissa C.; 29
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Price, Thomas H.; 31
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle
- unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance
Muse, William J.; 50
- public intoxication
- third-degree promoting prison contraband
Miller, Deja B.; 19
- FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Leonard, Shaun A.; 41
- third-degree domestic violence-harassment
Floyd Jr., Thomas M.; 36
- third-degree criminal trespass
Hodge, Michael K.; 31
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (7 counts)
- FTA- third-degree criminal mischief (3 counts)
- FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
- FTA- driving while license suspended
- FTA- inoperable brake lights
Bays, Christopher G.; 48
- second-degree assault
Johnson, Taylor M.; 21
- public intoxication
Cantrell, Jerimiah R.; 25
- FTA- public intoxication (2 counts)
- FTA- false information to law enforcement
Smith, Daniel S.; 27
- FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (2 counts)
- FTA- insurance violation
Williams, Sara E.; 35
- FTA- switched tag
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
