Horrendous Ice Postpones Big Money Montana Fishing Tournament

There's only one thing worse than the time and effort of putting up the Christmas tree for the season. That would, of course, be taking down the Christmas tree after the holiday. At least when you put the tree up you get to enjoy the payoff of your efforts for a few weeks. Taking it down is always a bummer. The house just looks so bare. And it's always a hassle to figure out what to do with a real tree when you're done with it. Well, the good news is you don't have to worry about how to get rid of your tree this year as Missoula Parks and Recreation is getting the word out early about their Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 16 DAYS AGO