Aries Spears Says Patton Oswalt Shouldn’t Apologize for Chappelle Pic

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Patton Oswalt has nothing to apologize for when it comes to cozying up to Dave Chappelle, ’cause it’s a comedian thing … and that’s it, according to fellow comic Aries Spears. We got the comedian/actor Monday at LAX where we asked what he made of...

www.foxbangor.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
Marietta Daily Journal

Patton Oswalt explains himself after ‘nice’ Dave Chappelle post goes sideways

Patton Oswalt doubled back Sunday after attempting to have a “nice comment thread” on a photo he posted with longtime friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Both comics were performing at Seattle Center venues Friday night — Oswalt at 3,000-seat McCaw Hall and Chappelle at 17,500-seat Climate Pledge Arena. Chappelle invited his longtime buddy over to do a guest set, after which Oswalt posted a photo of them together and a note in the spirit of the season.
Deseret News

Patton Oswalt predicted the opening scene of ‘Book of Boba Fett’ years ago on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Patton Oswalt’s famous filibuster moment in “Parks and Recreation” has now come true with the first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.”. Oswalt once appeared on the NBC sitcom to filibuster a meeting between the townspeople. He decides to ramble on about different “Star Wars” and Marvel ideas, pitching an entirely new movie and series about the “Star Wars” characters and their connection to other entertainment properties.
AceShowbiz

Patton Oswalt Applauded for His Reaction to Backlash After Performing With Dave Chappelle

Some of Patton's fans express disappointment after the comedian shares on his Instagram account that he performed together with the embattled star on New Year's Eve. AceShowbiz - Patton Oswalt received backlash after he shared on Instagram that he performed together with embattled comedian Dave Chappelle on New Year's Eve. While some people thought it was such a bad idea considering Dave's recent scandal over his transphobic remarks, Patton was quick to disagree.
unl.edu

Comedian Patton Oswalt to perform at Lied Center

Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt is bringing his new show, “Who’s Ready to Laugh?,” to the Lied Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, with a Friends of Lied/season subscriber pre-sale on Nov. 11. Tickets can be purchased here, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St.
Vulture

Did Patton Oswalt Manifest This Book of Boba Fett Moment?

Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of Parks and Recreation with a bit of inspiration from Marvel and Star Wars. Oswalt’s speech has become one of the show’s most famous moments — and it may even have been a little prophetic. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, features a scene that matches part of the filibuster nearly to a T. Here’s Oswalt’s Blunden:
NME

Patton Oswalt responds to Dave Chappelle photo backlash

Patton Oswalt has addressed criticism he received after meeting up with comedian Dave Chappelle on New Year’s Eve (December 31). The actor shared numerous photos with Chappelle backstage in Seattle, Washington who invited him to perform a guest set, describing him as a “real friend” and “genius”.
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Future: Will He Be In New Episodes In 2022?

Is Pete Davidson returning to ‘SNL’? After speculation about his leaving, our sources tell us what’s really going on behind-the-scenes. Could fan favorite Pete Davidson, 28, be leaving Saturday Night Live? That’s the speculation that made the rounds online, after gossip account @deuxmoi posted that the Saturday, Dec. 18 show was the comedian’s last, although showrunner Lorne Michaels said he could “always come back.” According to a source close to production, however, Pete is apparently “not done” with the show. “He will be back when the show comes back,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “There is leeway for talent to take a week off or a few weeks off, if need be, like Kate [McKinnon] did earlier in the season but Pete is still a part of the cast and will be seen when the show returns next year.”
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
