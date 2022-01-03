76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
The New York Knicks had a surprisingly strong campaign a year ago, providing some excitement with a playoff appearance. Some within the front office clearly want to capitalize on that momentum by trading for a star. The Knicks have internally considered a possible trade for Philadelphia 76ers outcast Ben Simmons,...
The Atlanta Hawks are one of the biggest disappointments in the 2021/22 NBA season. After finishing the last campaign as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, they have struggled to find their touch this term, ranking 12th in the standings with a 16-20 record. Trae Young is playing great...
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
A late-game scuffle results in Jusuf Nurkic getting ejected while Anfernee Simons stayed hot shooting.With no Damian Lillard on Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers couldn't hit the big shot in the Moda Center. The visiting Miami Heat took the lead early in the first quarter after a 5-3 Portland lead, and never really gave it back despite the Blazers having plenty of chances in the 115-109 loss. Scores of 74-71 and 91-90 stayed on the scoreboard for multiple minutes with the Heat going cold from deep. But Portland couldn't get a shot to take the lead. The Blazers did...
With the losses piling up for the Boston Celtics already in 2022–in tragic fashion two nights in a row, no less–the mock trade winds are starting to blow fiercely in the direction of New England’s flagship city. The Houdini has had a pretty straightforward approach to our...
Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
The Milwaukee Bucks shook off a tough slate of injuries and absences early in the season to become one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. But they just got dealt another tough break as head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Andrew Wiggins is the No. 2 scoring option on the Golden State Warriors, and he is definitely a good player. After all, he defends the No. 1 perimeter player on the opposing team, while still providing supplementary scoring for the team. With that being said, Andrew Wiggins hasn't fulfilled the...
After 18 years in the NBA, nobody expected LeBron James to keep his place as one of basketball's most elite players. Yet, somehow, he continues to be as dominant as ever, averaging 28.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 52% shooting. So far, James has emerged as a legitimate...
Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
