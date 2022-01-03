ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Lands in COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Thybulle entered the league's health and safety protocols Monday, Ky Carlin...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Has Made A Statement That Lakers Fans Will Not Like To Hear: "You Got LeBron Playing Like A Superstar But The Reality Of Our Eye Test, We Know This Team Ain’t Winning A Championship."

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, most analysts believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the most dominant teams. Fast forward to now, but there are still no signs of the dominance that the Lakers were expected to show. The only bright thing for the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Matisse
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks have considered trades for 2 star players

The New York Knicks had a surprisingly strong campaign a year ago, providing some excitement with a playoff appearance. Some within the front office clearly want to capitalize on that momentum by trading for a star. The Knicks have internally considered a possible trade for Philadelphia 76ers outcast Ben Simmons,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be A Trade Target For The Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the biggest disappointments in the 2021/22 NBA season. After finishing the last campaign as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, they have struggled to find their touch this term, ranking 12th in the standings with a 16-20 record. Trae Young is playing great...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid#Ky Carlin
The Spun

LeBron James Calls For NBA Announcer To Be Fired

During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Nurkic ejected, Trail Blazers can't hit big shot in loss to Miami

A late-game scuffle results in Jusuf Nurkic getting ejected while Anfernee Simons stayed hot shooting.With no Damian Lillard on Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers couldn't hit the big shot in the Moda Center. The visiting Miami Heat took the lead early in the first quarter after a 5-3 Portland lead, and never really gave it back despite the Blazers having plenty of chances in the 115-109 loss. Scores of 74-71 and 91-90 stayed on the scoreboard for multiple minutes with the Heat going cold from deep. But Portland couldn't get a shot to take the lead. The Blazers did...
NBA
CBS Sports

LeBron James has wanted to bring Malik Monk to Lakers since last season: 'It still doesn't make sense to me'

Malik Monk's career didn't exactly get off to the start he'd hoped for. His first few seasons were derailed by a crowded Charlotte Hornets backcourt and a drug suspension, and that forced him to accept a minimum-salary deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to try to get back on track. That decision is paying serious dividends. After a slow start, Monk is averaging nearly 21 points across his last six games. The Lakers have won three straight, and with Monk playing this well, he's all but assured himself a continued place in their starting lineup.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks dealt Mike Budenholzer COVID-19 blow

The Milwaukee Bucks shook off a tough slate of injuries and absences early in the season to become one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. But they just got dealt another tough break as head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nuggets' Interim Coach On Nikola Jokic: "He's The Type Of Guy That If I Had A Daughter, I'd Want My Daughter To Bring Nikola Jokic And Say 'Hey Dad, This Is Who I'm Going To Marry'."

Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Shows Off The Boxing Skills?

Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy