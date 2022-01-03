Queens woman indicted after fatally shooting man, fleeing to NM: DA

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens woman was indicted on Monday after she allegedly shot and killed a 26-year-old man in her bed in September before escaping to New Mexico, where she was later arrested, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

Haiyan Deng, 31, has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and fourth degree, burglary in the first degree, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

According to the indictment, Deng allegedly shot and killed Li in her Flushing apartment on Sept. 18, 2021.

A day later, Li's body was discovered, bleeding from a single gunshot wound to his head inside Deng's bed after first responders conducted a wellness check.

Katz said the defendant then allegedly fled and was arrested in New Mexico after the car she was driving broke down on the side of the road. State Troopers recovered a loaded revolver allegedly inside Deng's car as well as Li's personal property.

Deng was held by authorities in New Mexico and extradited to New York.

"The defendant is accused of shooting the victim in the head, then taking his car to flee the state," Katz said in a statement. "Gun violence is never the solution. The defendant has been returned to Queens. She now faces very serious charges."

If convicted, Deng faces ups to 25 years-to-life in prison.