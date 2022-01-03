Town of Palm Beach announces state of emergency amid COVID surge; boards and committees to meet remotely

In response to a surge of coronavirus cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, the Town Council on Monday announced a local state of emergency and authorized boards and committees to meet remotely this month.

During a special meeting in chambers, council members agreed to a request by Chief of Police Nicholas Caristo to extend an emergency declaration to Jan. 11.

The declaration gives town government wider powers to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, though those powers are limited and apply only to decisions regarding the format of meetings for the town's boards and committees.

In an executive order issued May 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis invalidated local COVID-19 emergency orders, which the town had used earlier in the pandemic to close beaches, institute a local mask mandate and enact a curfew.

COVID testing:Town partners with Police & Fire Foundation to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests for Palm Beach residents

Under a resolution approved in a unanimous vote Monday, the emergency period will continue for the next eight days, at which time the council — which is scheduled to meet Jan. 11 — could terminate or extend the emergency declaration.

In the meantime, the town will continue to maintain its mask mandate on town-owned property while also urging residents, employees and visitors, particularly those who are immunocompromised, to protect themselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks inside public spaces, avoiding crowds, and getting tested if symptoms develop.

"A lot of the problem here is that we have bad behavior on the part of people," Council President Maggie Zeidman said Monday. "If you look at masks, masks are the one thing — even if you're not vaccinated — that are going to protect others and protect you. Proper mask-wearing, and having a proper mask, is important."

Council members also agreed Monday to move meetings of all boards and committees — including those with decision-making authority — to a virtual format through January.

The council will review that decision at its Feb. 8 meeting.

Boards and committees have been meeting in person since October, when the town let its previous state of emergency expire amid a decline in COVID-19 infections.

The town, however, has provided a public view-and-listen option virtually for meetings of the Landmarks Preservation Commission, Architectural Commission and Planning and Zoning Commission.

"I think public health is paramount," council member Lew Crampton said Monday. "We have to respect that."

The council agreed to meet in person for its Jan. 11 regular meeting and Jan. 12 development review meeting, but members of the public and project applicants will be directed to participate remotely.

Those applicants who want to defer their presentations until in-person participation resumes will be permitted to do so at no cost to them, the council agreed.

"We just have to be very careful about not infecting others," Zeidman said.

The omicron variant, first identified in South Africa in November, has spread rapidly throughout the globe and has led to a spike in coronavirus cases and positivity rates statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. This new single-day record pushed the seven-day average daily to 42,600.

The state's positivity rate jumped from 13.8% to 26.5% last week, according to the Florida Department of Health, while Palm Beach County's positivity rate increased from 17.1% to 30.6%.

Community transmission in Palm Beach County is "extremely high," the town noted in its weekly COVID-19 report released Friday, and the surge in cases is expected to continue in the weeks ahead.

Jodie Wagner is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

@JRWagner5