NJ man charged after girl, 4, dies with 'unexplained bruising' on body: officials

ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS 880) — Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found unconscious at a home in Orange last week.

Authorities said first responders were called to a home on Wallace Street on Dec. 30 and found the girl, identified as Laniyah Bloodworth, inside the residence.

The child was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. that same day.

Authorities said it remains unclear what caused the child’s death but did say she had “unexplained bruising” on her body.

Jamil Welch, 21, of Orange, has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities said he is the boyfriend of the girl’s mother.

The cause and manner of the child’s death is pending an autopsy, authorities said.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.