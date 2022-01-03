ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conecuh County, AL

Conecuh County Schools require masks for students, employees

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Conecuh County Schools took to Facebook Monday to announce that students and staff will be required to wear masks when students return to classes on Tuesday.

The Facebook post also asked guardians to contact school nurses for “instruction and guidance” if their child “has symptoms of COVID-19, tested positive for COVID-19, or if a household member is COVID positive.”

Mobile County Health Department recommends mask-wearing in public

Photos from schools across the county posted to Facebook in December show wide-spread mask-wearing from students and staff.

Conecuh County Schools is not the only educational organization commenting on mask policy as students prepare to get back into classrooms. Baldwin County Schools strongly recommends everyone wear masks when returning to classrooms, but mask-wearing will be voluntary.

